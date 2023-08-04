ED conducts raids on three mining businessmen in Hisar

Tribune News Service

Hisar, August 3

The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids on the residences of three mining businessmen — Ved Pal Tanwar, Surender Malik and Vazir Kohar — in Hisar today. Sources said the teams of the ED descended on their residences located in the Sector 15 and Urban Estate in Hisar.

The search operations of the ED teams were going on till the filing of this report. None of the officials of the ED interacted with the mediapersons to share any information.

Meanwhile, a woman family member of Tanwar tried to create commotion on the arrival of the raiding briefly. She said her husband was not at the house. But the team asked the family members to cooperate with them. The Central Forces personnel, who accompanied the raiding team, remained at the entrance of the houses during the raids.

Sources said Tanwar, Malik and Kohar were in the business of mining and had interests and stakes in the Dadam and Khanak mining zones in Bhiwani district. Tanwar had hogged the limelight when he gave shelter to the victims of the Mirchpur violence belonging to Scheduled Castes at his farmhouse in 2010. Malik was said to be close to a Congress MLA.

Meanwhile, a team of the Enforcement Directorate has raided the house of a person, who is reportedly associated with the business of mining, in Yamunanagar today. The raid started in the morning and continued till evening.

