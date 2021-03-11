ED, I-T pressure was on MLAs: Maken

Chandigarh, June 11
Congress candidate for Rajya Sabha poll Ajay Maken, who lost today to Kartikeya Sharma, issued a statement that the BJP-JJP government misused the state machinery and MLAs were under the pressure of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax (I-T) Department.
Looking at the results, he said that his first preference votes were higher. “But one of their votes should have been cancelled. Unfortunately, one of our votes was cancelled. That’s why we are consulting legally. We have time for a legal appeal,” he said.
WE HAVE TIME FOR LEGAL APPEAL
He thanked former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda and Congress MLAs for their support. “Kuldeep Bishnoi had contested from the Congress and under temptation or fear, he didn’t vote for the Congress candidate. Haryana people will never forgive him,” he said.
