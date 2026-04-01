ED raids 12 locations in Rs 145-cr Panchkula MC-Kotak bank scam

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) yesterday conducted searches at 12 locations across Chandigarh, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Dera Bassi and Rajpura in connection with the alleged Rs 145-crore fraud involving Municipal Corporation (MC), Panchkula, and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

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The searches, carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, led to the seizure of sale-purchase agreements and other incriminating documents linked to suspected money laundering.

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The ED initiated its probe based on an FIR registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Panchkula, under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The FIR alleged a well-organised conspiracy involving unknown bank officials that resulted in the embezzlement of MC funds.

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Preliminary findings suggest a nexus between MC officials, bank employees and private individuals. Investigators found that Dileep Kumar Raghav, a Customer Relationship Manager, and Pushpinder Singh, Deputy Vice-President at the bank, allegedly conspired with Vikas Kaushik, former Senior Accounts Officer of MC Panchkula, to open two unauthorised accounts using forged documents in the name of the civic body.

Funds from genuine MC accounts were allegedly diverted to these fake accounts through forged authorisation letters. Investigators also found that unauthorised email IDs were used to approve transactions, while the official email IDs differed, as confirmed by MC officials in statements recorded under Section 50 of PMLA.

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The siphoned funds were reportedly routed through several intermediaries, including financiers such as Rajat Dahra, Swati Tomar, Kapil Kumar and Vinod Kumar, before being cycled back to Pushpinder Singh and his wife, Preeti Thakur. Part of the money was also diverted into real estate investments.

To conceal the fraud, forged fixed deposit receipts (FDRs) worth about Rs 145.03 crore, with a projected maturity value of Rs 158.02 crore, were allegedly issued to MC Panchkula.

Searches were conducted at premises linked to key accused, including Pushpinder Singh, Rajat Dahra, Dileep Kumar Raghav, Vikas Kaushik and others. The ED said the investigation is ongoing.