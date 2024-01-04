ED raids Haryana Congress MLA, former INLD legislator in ‘illegal mining’ case probe

Chandigarh, January 4
The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday raided locations of Haryana Congress MLA Surender Panwar, former INLD legislator Dilbag Singh and some others as part of a money-laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining in Yamunanagar district of the state, official sources said.
As many as 20 locations of the two politicians and linked entities in Yamunanagar, Sonepat, Mohali, Faridabad, Chandigarh and Karnal are being searched under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.
The money-laundering case stems from several FIRs of Haryana Police registered to probe alleged illegal mining that took place in Yamunanagar and nearby districts in the past.
