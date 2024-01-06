ED seizes weapons, 304 cartridges from Yamunanagar farmhouse

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, January 5

A team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized five foreign-made weapons, 304 live cartridges and 138 bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) of different brands from a farmhouse situated at Faizpur village, and reportedly belonging to the family of a former INLD MLA, Dilbag Singh.

Sources said the seized items had been deposited at Pratap Nagar police station and the owners of the farmhouse had reportedly been asked by the ED to produce licences of the weapons to prove their legality.

As per information, Praveen Kapil, Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer, and Mohan Rana, Excise Inspector, handed over the liquor bottles to the police, which sealed the consignment after taking samples for examination.

The sources said on the directions of SP Ganga Ram Punia, the case of the deposited weapons and sealed liquor bottles was being looked after by ASP Himadri Kaushik.

The ED teams also seized huge amounts of cash and gold from the house/office of a businessman. The raids continued at the houses, offices and other establishments of several businessmen, including the INLD leader, on the second consecutive day today.

As per information, these persons are associated with different businesses, including mining, transport and plywood.

Jasbir Singh, SHO, Pratap Nagar police station, said two FIRs were being registered in connection with the seizure of weapons and liquor from the farmhouse.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Enforcement Directorate #Yamunanagar