eDAR portal to help expedite accident compensation claims

Tribune News Service

Karnal, June 6

With an aim to getting real-time reporting of accidents, all major private and government hospitals of the district are being linked with a web portal, electronic Detailed Accident Report (eDAR), which is an extension of the Integrated Road Accident Database (iRAD).

AIM is to improve road safety Integrated Road Accident Database (iRAD) is a mobile and web-based software

It’s an initiative of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH)

The aim is to improve road safety and develop accurate accident data collection mechanism

Hospital staff to upload accident information on the portal

Will help police submit a detailed report in the court

Also help them claim tribunal without any delay

“District Civil Hospital and six community health centres (CHCs) at Ballah, Nissing, Indri, Gharaunda, Nilokheri and Taraori have already been linked with the software, while the process to link 10 private hospitals is underway,” said Swati Gupta, District Rollout Manager, iRAD.

“Training is being imparted to the hospital staff dealing in road accidents. The purpose of connecting hospitals with the software is to ensure the reporting of each and every accident victim reaching hospitals without delay,” she added.

Nayab Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Traffic, said, “iRAD was the flagship programme of the Union Government to determine the reasons of the accidents, including road engineering defects and rectifying these.

“Different departments will be connected with the portal which will help ascertain the cause of the mishaps. If an accident takes place due to road engineering flaws, it will be resolved by the department concerned,” the DSP said.

He claimed that the investigation officers (IOs) would also upload the accident reports on the motor accident claims tribunal (MACT) website so that the victims got timely compensation.

“With a few clicks, the insurance companies will get instant information about road accidents and it will ensure disbursement of compensation to the victims at the earliest,” the DSP said.