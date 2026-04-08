Education Dept launches ‘Gyan Sanskar Manch’ to improve vocabulary, GK of govt school students

The Education Department in Ambala has come out with an initiative, ‘Gyan Sanskar Manch’, to improve the vocabulary and general knowledge of government school children.

Advertisement

Under the programme, two words of English, moral education quotes and information about the important days and events are shared with the teachers of government high and senior secondary schools of the district, who teach the same to the students every day.

Advertisement

The department will hold exams twice a year and the school and block level toppers will be honoured.

Advertisement

District Education Officer Sudhir Kalra said with the new academic session, the programme was launched to strengthen the language proficiency, general knowledge and moral values of students studying in the district’s government schools. A ‘Gyan-Sanskar Manch’ has been established within the District Education Office, through which all the material will be shared with the teachers for students on a daily basis.

“Under this programme, the students will be sent two English words, four general knowledge questions, one mental/mathematical puzzle, and one inspirational quote every day. This material will be shared during the schools’ morning assembly sessions and will also be made available on student WhatsApp groups, ensuring that they can learn regularly and without any interruption,” he added.

Advertisement

Directions have been issued to all school heads to ensure that every student writes down the material in their notebooks in a date-wise manner. It has also been decided that the examination will be organised twice a year (August and December) and the students who perform well at the school level and block level will be honoured with certificates of recognition.

Along with the students, the school heads and teachers will also be felicitated. To oversee the successful implementation of this programme, District Mathematics Specialist Sushil Arora has been appointed as the Nodal Officer.

“The primary objective of this initiative is to foster the development of human values among students and to prepare them for future competitive examinations. We are confident that the initiative will not only help the children in becoming good citizens but will also inspire them to aspire towards becoming competent employees and officers by achieving success in competitive examinations,” Kalra said.