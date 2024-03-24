Edu Dept launches programme to bring dropouts back to schools

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, March 23

The Education Department has launched a comprehensive plan to reintegrate children who have dropped out of mainstream education back into government schools. The initiative, titled “Pravesh Utsav” (Admission Festival), aims to achieve 100 per cent enrolment and zero dropout rate. Education volunteers, in addition to teachers, have been assigned duties for this project, which involves visiting homes, engaging with dropout students and their parents, and encouraging them to return to school.

Teams have been formed at the cluster level, comprising school principals, Block Resource Centres (BRCs), Cluster Resource Centres (CRCs) and members of the gram panchayat to facilitate this process. Special attention is being given to identifying and reintegrating children who are homeless, who have migrated or are involved in picking waste.

The initiative also involves collaboration with various departments and social organisations. The survey work will coincide with the Admission Festival, which will continue till April 13, with the aim of ensuring that students are admitted in the next academic session following the announcement of results on March 30.

Boota Ram, District Elementary Education Officer (DEEO), highlighted the importance of addressing the major reasons for dropout, such as children being put to work at a young age, and emphasised the department’s efforts to ensure that every child completes their education at least up to the Class XII.

He said following the department’s orders, district education officials had initiated work on this project. He said on Saturday, under this campaign, the Dabwali area was covered, where after meetings of all education officers; ward and village-wise duties were assigned.

