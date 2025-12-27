DT
PT
Home / Haryana / Edu Minister exhorts students to pursue goals with determination

Edu Minister exhorts students to pursue goals with determination

Claims Haryana first state to implement NEP

Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 03:34 AM Dec 27, 2025 IST
Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda and students during a prize distribution event in Rohtak on Friday.
Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda today motivated students to pursue their goals with dedication and perseverance, emphasising that firm determination and hard work are key to success.

He claimed that Haryana is the first state in the country to implement the new National Education Policy, under which emphasis is being laid on employment-oriented education, skill development and innovation. The new policy is not limited to awarding academic degrees, but works towards making students self-reliant and responsible citizens, he said while addressing students and parents at the annual prize distribution function of a Model School held at Tagore Auditorium in Maharshi Dayanand University here.

“The Central Government has set a target of implementing the new education policy by 2030, yet Haryana has fully implemented it in 2025. The objective of the policy is not merely to educate children but to make them skilled and also impart entrepreneurship education, so that students become job providers rather than job seekers,” said the minister.

Dhanda said through the new education policy, India would move forward towards becoming a developed nation and a global leader by 2047. “The state government, led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, is giving special focus to quality-based education, modern technology and value-based learning. Infrastructure facilities in educational institutions have been strengthened,” he added. School principal Aruna Taneja presented the annual report.

As an encouragement for outstanding achievements at the state and national levels in sports, a total incentive amount of Rs 11 lakh was distributed among more than 40 students, she added. Additionally, 84 students were awarded silver medals, while other students received certificates and cash prizes. The students also presented a cultural show on the occasion.

