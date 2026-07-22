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Home / Haryana / Edu Minister should take moral responsibility and resign: Haryana Congress panel chief

Edu Minister should take moral responsibility and resign: Haryana Congress panel chief

Party slams BJP for police action on students at Jantar Mantar protest

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 05:53 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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Congress leaders submit a memorandum addressed to the President to the DC in Kuruksehtra on Wednesday.
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Leaders of the Congress on Wednesday slammed the BJP government for police action on protesting students and demanded the resignation of the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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A Congress delegation submitted a memorandum addressed to President Droupadi Murmu through the Deputy Commissioner of Kurukshetra. They demanded intervention regarding the lathi charge and repressive actions taken against students peacefully protesting for their legitimate demands regarding the irregularities in the examination system.

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Haryana All India Congress Committee (AICC) incharge Sanjay Dutt said, “Papers keep getting leaked but the Education Minister is not taking responsibility. A number of students have lost their lives and their parents’ dreams have been shattered. The students and youth across the country are raising their voices democratically to demand a secure future, a transparent examination system, a fair recruitment process and dignified opportunities. Instead of listening to them, the Central Government is resorting to repression and the use of force.”

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Criticising the government for detaining the Congress leaders, Dutt said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi were consistently fighting for the rights and future of the youth. The entire country has seen how the government used force against the peaceful protest outside the PM’s residence. The nation will not tolerate such actions and the people of the country will teach a good lesson to the BJP in the elections.

Rao Narender Singh, president of the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee, said the country's youth were not just demanding employment, but a fair, transparent and credible examination and recruitment system. Repeated irregularities in examinations and persistent delays in recruitment processes have shattered the confidence of lakhs of talented young people.

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Rao further said, "The Congress has demanded that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan take moral responsibility for failing to safeguard the credibility of the education and examination system and resign from his office immediately. We have also called for a comprehensive and meaningful discussion in Parliament on examination and recruitment-related issues, and for the immediate withdrawal of all FIRs registered against students who participated in the peaceful protest in New Delhi, along with an end to all repressive actions against them."

He added that the Congress would continue its struggle in support of the youth's demands with full commitment, adhering to democratic and constitutional means. Thanesar MLA Ashok Arora, Shahabad MLA Ramkaran Kala, district president Mewa Singh and several other Congress leaders were present on the occasion.

Similarly, Congress leaders held a demonstration in Ambala and burnt an effigy of PM Modi to protest police action against students and Congress leaders in Delhi. Congress leaders, led by district presidents Pawan Aggarwal and Dushyant Chauhan, also submitted a memorandum addressed to the President through the DC.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders, led by district president Mandeep Rana condemn the Congress leaders for burning the effigy of the Prime Minister, and using shoes to beat the PM’s effigy. They said that the BJP will not tolerate disrespect of the PM.

They also submitted a complaint to the SP Ambala Ajit Singh Shekhawat seeking action against the Congress leaders.

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