Edu officers told to verify list of co-located govt schools in state

The Directorate of Elementary Education has directed the District Elementary Education Officers (DEEOs) in the state to verify the list of Government Primary Schools and Government Girls Primary Schools located within the same campus, or within a 100-metre radius.

As per the list, there are 194 such schools, and they are proposed to be integrated.

The DEEOs have been directed to verify the schools in their respective districts and revert with remarks. They have been also told to identify more such schools and inform the department by May 14.

An official in the education department said, “The department has proposed the consolidation of co-located Government Primary Schools and it will help the department in ensuring optimum utilisation of resources and the staff. For instance, Government Primary School, Jalbera (enrolment of 45 as on May 6), and Government Girls Primary schools, Jalbera (enrolment of 64 as on May 6) may be integrated. As per the list, there are six such schools in Ambala. A similar exercise was carried in the past, too, however the schools were not integrated.”

Amit Chhabra, spokesman of the Rajkiya Prathmik Shikshak Sangh, said, “The directorate has identified 194 such schools, and if the schools are merged, it will reduce the posts of teacher, and will have a direct impact on the jobs of midday meal workers and other support staff. The grants will also be affected. The department should focus on improving the infrastructure and increasing enrolment.”

Ambala DEEO Sudhir Kalra said, “A list has been received from the directorate and it has been sent to the Block Education Officers for verification. They have been directed to identify more such schools so that a complete list is sent to the higher authorities.”

Rohtak DEEO Diljeet Singh stated that a list of identified primary schools had been received from the state headquarters. However, he said there might be more such schools in Rohtak city.