Edu to see qualitative improvement in Haryana government schools, says minister

Hisar, August 18
Development and Panchayat Minister Devender Singh Babli today said that the state government had chalked out a plan for qualitative improvement in school education with special emphasis on sports facilities at the school level.
Addressing students at the annual function in Government Senior Secondary School in Chamar Khera village of the district, Babli said a number of measures were being taken for the promotion of education.
“Various schemes and programmes have been implemented effectively by the government. The distribution of tablets to the students of Class X and XII studying in government schools is a remarkable initiative”, he stated.
The minister said along with education, the government had special focus on providing all basic facilities like health care services, sports, potable water and sanitation in rural areas.
“The overall growth of the state is not possible until the development of the rural segment. The achievements of youngsters from rural areas in sports indicated that the rural youth are nowhere behind their urban counterparts if they get a chance to prove their mettle in any given field,” he said.
The minister honoured a village student Mamta Khichar, who had secured the second position in the state by securing 493 marks out of 500 in the matriculation examination conducted by the Haryana School Education Board. He also honoured prominent kabaddi players Suresh Chhirang and Krishna Godara for their achievements in the sport.
