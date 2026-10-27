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Home / Haryana / Educating daughters key to strong, prosperous nation, says Haryana Governor

Educating daughters key to strong, prosperous nation, says Haryana Governor

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Mukesh Tandon
Tribune News Service
Sonepat, Updated At : 01:21 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh with students at the convocation ceremony of Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya on Monday.
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The fourth convocation of Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya (BPSMV), Khanpur Kalan, was held on Monday. Haryana Governor and university Chancellor Ashim Kumar Ghosh was the chief guest. First Lady of Haryana Mitra Ghosh was also present on the occasion.

The Governor congratulated the graduating students and wished them a bright future. He also appreciated the dedication and guidance of teachers and parents who had contributed to the students’ achievements.

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Addressing the gathering, Ghosh said BPSMV held a distinguished position in the field of rural women’s education and empowerment. Established in 1936 by Bhagat Phool Singh as a Kanya Gurukul with just three girl students, the institution had grown into a university where more than 6,000 young women were pursuing education. He said the university played a significant role in providing quality education, skills, confidence and self-reliance to girls from rural areas.

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The Governor emphasised that national prosperity could not be envisioned without the progress of women. Women were demonstrating their capabilities in every field, including education, science, technology, sports, administration and national security. The daughters of Haryana had also brought pride to the state through their achievements at the national and international levels, he said.

He observed that talent was not limited by gender or geographical boundaries and that girls could succeed in every field when provided with the right opportunities and guidance.

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Motivating the graduating astudents, the Governor said education was not merely a means of securing employment but also a powerful instrument for character-building and developing confidence, compassion and leadership qualities. He urged the graduates to use their knowledge and skills not only for personal advancement but also for the welfare of society.

The Governor said no rural girl should be deprived of education because of poverty, social prejudices or a lack of support. He called upon the students to spread awareness about education and empowerment in their villages and towns and inspire other girls through their achievements.

Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda said a convocation was not merely an occasion to receive degrees but also an important milestone in fulfilling dreams and beginning a new chapter in life.

Arvind Sharma, Minister for Cooperation, Prisons, Tourism, Elections and Heritage, congratulated the graduating students and research scholars. He said the proud occasion had been made possible by the hard work of the students, the sacrifices of their parents and the dedication of their teachers. He announced a grant of Rs 11 lakh for the university library.

Vice-Chancellor Sudesh said the institution had been established through community participation at a time when educating girls was widely discouraged. Inspired by Bhagat Phool Singh’s efforts, villagers had not only begun sending their daughters to school but had also extended financial assistance to support the Gurukul.

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