'Educating daughters strengthens nation’s future': Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Union Minister for Power and Housing & Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that educating daughters strengthens not only the future of families, but also that of the entire nation.

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Khattar was addressing a gathering at a programme organised at Arya PG College after distributing 247 bicycles to schoolgirls — 104 in Panipat and 143 in Samalkha. He said that, with the support of social organisations, a plan had been prepared to distribute 1,000 bicycles to girls.

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The Union Minister said the initiative was not merely a bicycle distribution programme, but an effort to make girls self-reliant and educated. “When social organisations come forward to work for the welfare of needy children and young girls, the values and compassion within society are strengthened. Every act performed for the welfare of society is a meritorious deed,” he added.

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Khattar further said that bringing smiles to the faces of needy children gives a deep sense of spiritual fulfilment. He urged the girls to use the bicycles to pursue education and build a bright future.

Sharing an experience from his own life, Khattar said that during his school days, he had to walk nearly three kilometres from his village to attend school. “When my father gifted me a bicycle in Class 9, I felt immense joy. The same happiness is visible on the faces of these young girls today,” he said.

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The Union Minister said he had always worked with the spirit of serving society and ensuring development reached the last person in the queue.

He added that the government was seriously focused on rural development. “Beautification of village ponds is under way, and 75 villages have been identified in the first phase. Work is also in progress on phirnis, libraries, schools, cremation grounds and graveyards in these villages,” he said.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Bhatia said Khattar had always remained committed to the welfare and development of society. He also praised the role of social organisations, saying that when society and organisations work together, a new chapter of development is written. “Serving society is the greatest religion, and such programmes always show a new path to society,” he added.

Deputy Commissioner Virender Kumar Dahiya and SP Bhupender Singh also addressed the gathering.