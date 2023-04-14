Educating village kids duty of panchayats: HC

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, April 13

In a significant judgment on the functions of gram panchayats, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that dissemination of education among village children, and ensuring full enrolment and attendance, was among its statutory duties. A Division Bench also made it clear that statutory obligation would be fulfilled only when qualitative education was imparted to the children.

The judgment by the Bench of Justice Sureshwar Thakur and Justice Kuldeep Tiwari is significant as gram panchayats’ functions are almost always perceived to be restricted to the construction and maintenance of infrastructure, levying and collecting taxes and executing government schemes for the villages.

Referring to statutory duties of the panchayats to manage educational institutions existing within its territory under the Haryana Panchayati Raj Act, the Bench asserted: “The gram panchayats concerned are encumbered with a statutory duty to ensure promotion of public awareness and participation in primary and secondary education, besides being statutorily injuncted to ensure full enrolment and attendance in primary and middle schools, and, its management.”

Elaborating, the Bench added the statutory obligation would be fully discharged only when the schools in proportion to the rising population of children in the village were “ensured to be established” in the gram panchayat concerned. One of the clauses of the Act spoke about the gram panchayats ensuring full enrolment and attendance in primary and middle schools, besides its management.

As a petition by the Baas Educational Trust, GBP School, Gairatpur Baas, came up for hearing, the Bench was told that “some foreign national and retired Army officials” constituted the petitioner-Trust with a holistic objective to impart education. They started a school for children of nearby places in association with the gram panchayat, Gairatpur Baas.

The village sarpanch, vide resolution date June 13, 2009, proposed that a chunk of land be nominated for the educational institution and the petitioner-Trust be appointed for running the school with a precondition that ownership of the building constructed by the Trust would remain vested with the gram panchayat.

The state, on the other hand, took a strong view regarding shamlat land’s transfer in favour of a private/commercial undertaking. The Deputy Commissioner concerned subsequently directed the removal of the alleged illegal construction over the gram panchayat land. Aggrieved, the petitioner-Trust approached the court for the quashing the orders.

Setting aside the impugned orders, the Bench among other things asserted: “The gram panchayat resolution, whereby the petitioner-educational Trust was permitted to construct a school on its land, but with a precondition, that the ownership of such lands would remain vested in the gram panchayat concerned, obviously is but completely within the contours of the statutory duties to be performed by the gram panchayat concerned.”

Role of grassroots body widened

