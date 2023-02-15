Education Department plans to improve board exam results in govt schools

Hisar, February 14
Even though government schools are struggling to deal with shortage of teachers, the Education Department is aiming to improve results of Class X and XII students. The exams of both the classes, to be conducted by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), are set to start from February 27.
Hisar District Education Officer (DEO) Kuldeep Sihag said special focus had been laid on schools, which had recorded comparatively weaker results in examinations conducted by the BSEH in the last academic session.
“A Deputy Director is made the in-charge of Hisar district for coordination with teachers and students. Extra classes are being held in most of the schools, especially when there is shortage of teachers during the session,” he said.
The DEO admitted that there was a shortage of teachers in some schools. “We have been trying to make up for the shortage. The higher authorities have released two lists of teachers who are deployed in schools hit by shortage. We, at the district-level, too, have made adjustments in 17 schools,” he said.
