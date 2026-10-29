Education Department redesignates 270 govt primary schools in state

To ensure quality education and equitable access to state-of-the-art educational facilities, the state government has redesignated over 270 government primary schools in Haryana as Government Chief Minister Excellence & Early English Primary Schools (GCMEEEPS) and Government Model Sanskriti Primary Schools (GMSPS).

The education department has mandated English-medium instruction from Class I and they will also function as co-educational schools.

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As per a notification issued by the School Education Department, 157 government primary schools (including some government girls primary schools) attached to PM Shri or CMEEE secondary schools have been redesignated as GCMEEEPS. Forty-five Government Model Sanskriti Primary Schools (attached to CMEEE senior secondary schools) have also been redesignated as GCMEEEPS. Meanwhile, 77 government primary schools (attached to Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary Schools) have been redesignated as Government Model Sanskriti Primary Schools.

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According to the notification, from Class II, there will be a section each in Hindi medium and English medium. No fee or financial contribution, apart from the prescribed regular funds, will be collected from students in GCMEEEP Schools, but GMSP Schools will start receiving Vidyalaya Vikas Nidhi, as already applicable to the Government Model Sanskriti Primary Schools, from the academic session 2027-28.

The teachers will be deployed in primary schools through a screening process, on the lines of Model Sanskriti Schools, PM Shri and CMEEE Schools.

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Amit Chhabra, spokesman of the Rajkiya Prathmik Shikshak Sangh Haryana, said, “We welcome the move of the state government as it will provide the students with early-English medium education and better academic infrastructure. However, for better output and to achieve the target, the government must ensure adequate teachers at the primary schools. Shortage of staff and engagement in non-academic duties are a concern.”

“If both issues are resolved and the project is implemented smoothly, it will be beneficial for students coming from economically weaker sections. It will also help in increasing the strength as a large number of people send their children to private schools due to staff shortage,” he added.

District Education Officer (DEO) Ambala Sudhir Kalra said, “The department has issued a notification regarding redesignation of primary schools across the state. The mandatory English-medium instructions will benefit students.”