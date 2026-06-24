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Home / Haryana / Haryana: Education Dept restores earlier Child Care Leave approval process

Haryana: Education Dept restores earlier Child Care Leave approval process

DC approval no more required

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 07:48 AM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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The dismissal order, dated April 23, was issued by Additional Chief Secretary, Development and Panchayats Department, Vijayendra Kumar.
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In a major relief for teaching and non-teaching staff of government schools, the Directorate of Secondary Education has withdrawn its earlier order mandating approval from the Deputy Commissioner before Child Care Leave (CCL) cases could be forwarded to the state headquarters.

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The decision, which takes immediate effect, restores the earlier system under which CCL applications are processed through the school principal, Block Education Officer (BEO) and District Education Officer (DEO) before being sent to the headquarters for approval.

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The additional requirement of obtaining the Deputy Commissioner’s approval was introduced through a communication issued on March 9. According to employees, the extra layer of scrutiny caused significant delays in processing leave applications.

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“Under the rules, an employee has to submit a leave application one month before the commencement of the leave period. After the introduction of the DC approval process, cases started getting delayed as files remained pending in the DC offices for several days. Even after approval, the files had to return to the DEO before being forwarded to the headquarters, which significantly increased the processing time,” said Satpal Sindhu, state president of the Haryana School Lecturer Association (HSLA).

Sindhu said the association had recently met the Director of Secondary Education and urged the department to revoke the March 9 instructions.

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