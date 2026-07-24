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Home / Haryana / Education Dept targets to plant 1.11 lakh saplings across Haryana universities, colleges on July 30

Education Dept targets to plant 1.11 lakh saplings across Haryana universities, colleges on July 30

Forest Dept urged to supply saplings; institutions to submit geo-tagged compliance reports after the drive

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 11:30 AM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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The Department of Higher Education (DHE) has set a target of planting 1.11 lakh saplings across government, aided and private colleges, as well as universities in the state on July 30. Institutions will also be required to submit compliance reports along with geo-tagged photographs after completion of the drive.

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In a communication issued to all Divisional Forest Officers (DFOs), the DHE has sought the supply of saplings to educational institutions to facilitate the statewide campaign. The initiative follows directions issued during a meeting held on July 21 regarding implementation of the Centre-backed environmental campaign “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam”.

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As per the directions, the plantation drive will cover 52 government, private and deemed universities, 185 government colleges, 98 aided institutions and 102 private colleges across the state, particularly those with National Service Scheme (NSS) and NCC units. The Forest Department has been requested to provide saplings as per institution-wise targets to ensure timely plantation activities.

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“The campaign aims to promote environmental sustainability and enhance green cover across Haryana. Institutions have been directed to coordinate with their respective DFOs for collection of saplings and complete the plantation drive on July 30,” said an official at the DHE.

Among universities, Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUST), Hisar; Kurukshetra University; Chaudhary Devi Lal University, Sirsa; and Indira Gandhi University, Rewari, have each been assigned targets of 2,000 saplings. Maharishi Dayanand University, Rohtak, and several other universities have been tasked with planting 1,000 saplings each.

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Government colleges across districts have also been given plantation targets ranging from 100 to 550 saplings. In Rohtak district, NRS Government College has been assigned 550 saplings, while Government College for Women, Rohtak, has been allotted 350 saplings.

“To ensure effective implementation, principals, NSS programme officers and NCC officials have been directed to identify suitable plantation sites, ensure wide publicity through social media and local media, and monitor the survival of saplings planted by students,” said the official.

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