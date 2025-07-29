The Haryana Higher Education Department has taken serious note of the poor state of the Fatehabad District Library and directed immediate action to improve the situation. In a letter, Director-General and Secretary of Higher Education S Narayanan (IFS) has instructed Deputy Commissioner Mandeep Kaur to find a suitable, consolidated and rent-free building so the library can function properly from a single location.

Advertisement

The development came after RTI activist Radheshyam Soni revealed the mismanagement and poor condition of the library through documents obtained under the Right to Information Act. At present, the library is split between two locations, the reading room operating from Bal Bhawan at Thakar Basti, while books are kept on the second floor of the new bus stand complex. The divided arrangement has been causing inconvenience to students, readers and lifetime library members.

The Director’s letter dated on July 15, also notes that rent is being paid to the Haryana Roadways for the current space, even though earlier the library operated rent-free from a BDPO building. Calling the current arrangement impractical and unsustainable, the letter stresses the urgent need for a dedicated space that supports smooth and efficient library operations.

Advertisement

For years, the local students and civil service aspirants have been demanding a modern and fully equipped district library. With the official directive, hopes have risen that the district administration will now act quickly.

Reacting to the development, Mohan Lal Narang, Convener of the Library Struggle Committee, welcomed the move, saying, “This is official recognition of our long-standing demand. A library should not just be a building, it should be a hub for learning and opportunity.”

Advertisement

He urged the Deputy Commissioner to treat the matter with urgency and take immediate steps to provide Fatehabad with a proper and peaceful library space for the benefit of the students and knowledge seekers across the district.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Mandeep Kaur said she has been busy ensuring the smooth conduct of ongoing exams in the area. She is aware of the issue related to the library, though she has not yet seen the letter from senior officials. However, she said she would look into the matter soon and take necessary action.