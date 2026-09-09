Education instils self-confidence, builds character, says CM Saini

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that education is the power that instils self-confidence in a person and builds character. It develops a sense of duty and inspires dedication towards the nation.

CM Saini was speaking at a condolence ceremony held on the 22nd death anniversary of late Devendra Swaroop Brahmachari in Ladwa, Kurukshetra, on Tuesday.

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The CM also inaugurated an auditorium on the occasion.

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While addressing the gathering, he said that there are some personalities whose lives transcend the boundaries of time. Even when they are no longer physically present among us, their thoughts remain alive in the consciousness of society. Their words show the way, their deeds inspire, and their ideals shape the character of future generations.

“Late Swami Devendra Swaroop Brahmachari had undertaken an in-depth study of Hindu scriptures. He took the knowledge of the Vedas to schools, the philosophy of Karma Yoga from the Bhagavad Gita to public service, and the values of Indian culture to the younger generation. The scriptures state that true knowledge is that which liberates a person from ignorance, fear, narrow-mindedness and bondage,” CM Saini said.