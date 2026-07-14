Education loans of up to Rs 50 Lakh for higher studies offered to students with disabilities

In a significant initiative aimed at helping students with disabilities pursue higher education and become self-reliant, the Haryana Government has offered an education loan scheme.

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The Education Loan for Persons with Disabilities scheme provides loans at concessional interest rates through the Haryana Backward Classes and Economically Weaker Sections Welfare Nigam.

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Under the scheme, education loans of up to Rs 50 lakhs are provided to persons with disabilities — (orthopedically handicapped, visually handicapped, hearing impairment and intellectual disability) for pursuing professional and technical education both in India and abroad.

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The permanent residents of Haryana, aged between 18 and 55 years under the general category, with a disability of more than 40 per cent, are eligible to benefit from this scheme. The scheme will also benefit eligible students pursuing studies abroad.

The loan will help students meet tuition fees, academic expenses and other essential expenditures related to studies.

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For persons with intellectual disability, the eligible age is above 14 years. An age certificate issued by a competent authority authorised by the state government, or as mentioned in the Class 10 certificate or any other government-issued certificate, will be required.

The applicant must have secured admission to a recognised professional or technical course in India or abroad. In addition, a Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) is mandatory. If the education loan amount is Rs 15 lakh or above, registration under the Unique Disability ID (UDID) issued by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Government of India, is also mandatory.

The scheme in Haryana was structurally integrated and scaled for loan delivery in December 2009, when the framework for specialised concession lending to Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) officially went into effect under Central and state partnerships.

The spokesperson said that at the time of applying, applicants will be required to submit proof of identity, citizenship and age, Aadhaar Card, Haryana domicile certificate, disability certificate, passport-size photographs, Parivar Pehchan Patra, admission letter, details of the duration of the course, fee structure of the concerned institution and certificates of previous educational qualifications.

“The Nigam invites applications under the Education Loan Scheme from time to time. Eligible applicants may regularly visit the department's website to obtain detailed information about the scheme and submit their applications within the stipulated application period through Antyodaya-SARAL Portal,” he said.