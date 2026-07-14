DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Education loans of up to Rs 50 Lakh for higher studies offered to students with disabilities

Education loans of up to Rs 50 Lakh for higher studies offered to students with disabilities

The permanent residents of Haryana, aged between 18 and 55 years under the general category, with a disability of more than 40%, are eligible to benefit from the scheme

article_Author
GS Paul
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:10 PM Jul 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
iStock
Advertisement

In a significant initiative aimed at helping students with disabilities pursue higher education and become self-reliant, the Haryana Government has offered an education loan scheme.

Advertisement

The Education Loan for Persons with Disabilities scheme provides loans at concessional interest rates through the Haryana Backward Classes and Economically Weaker Sections Welfare Nigam.

Advertisement

Under the scheme, education loans of up to Rs 50 lakhs are provided to persons with disabilities — (orthopedically handicapped, visually handicapped, hearing impairment and intellectual disability) for pursuing professional and technical education both in India and abroad.

Advertisement

The permanent residents of Haryana, aged between 18 and 55 years under the general category, with a disability of more than 40 per cent, are eligible to benefit from this scheme. The scheme will also benefit eligible students pursuing studies abroad.

The loan will help students meet tuition fees, academic expenses and other essential expenditures related to studies.

Advertisement

For persons with intellectual disability, the eligible age is above 14 years. An age certificate issued by a competent authority authorised by the state government, or as mentioned in the Class 10 certificate or any other government-issued certificate, will be required.

The applicant must have secured admission to a recognised professional or technical course in India or abroad. In addition, a Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) is mandatory. If the education loan amount is Rs 15 lakh or above, registration under the Unique Disability ID (UDID) issued by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Government of India, is also mandatory.

The scheme in Haryana was structurally integrated and scaled for loan delivery in December 2009, when the framework for specialised concession lending to Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) officially went into effect under Central and state partnerships.

The spokesperson said that at the time of applying, applicants will be required to submit proof of identity, citizenship and age, Aadhaar Card, Haryana domicile certificate, disability certificate, passport-size photographs, Parivar Pehchan Patra, admission letter, details of the duration of the course, fee structure of the concerned institution and certificates of previous educational qualifications.

“The Nigam invites applications under the Education Loan Scheme from time to time. Eligible applicants may regularly visit the department's website to obtain detailed information about the scheme and submit their applications within the stipulated application period through Antyodaya-SARAL Portal,” he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore, and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every single day over the last 145 years. It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. It is run by a five-member Trust, whose Chairman is Shri N N Vohra, former J&K Governor; Justice S S Sodhi, former chief justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, senior advocate in the Supreme Court.

The Tribune is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts