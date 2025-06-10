Education Notes

Boxing silver medallist felicitated at Kurukshetra University Advertisement

Kurukshetra: Kurukshetra University Vice-Chancellor, Prof Som Nath Sachdeva, and Registrar Dr Virender Pal felicitated Anushka Sharma, a Class XII student of Kurukshetra University Senior Secondary Model School, for her outstanding achievement in the Asian Boxing Championship. Anushka won silver medal in the 81 kg weight category at the championship held in Colombo, Sri Lanka, from May 10 to 24. The championship was organised by the Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC). During a special ceremony held at the Vice-Chancellor’s office on Monday, Prof Sachdeva congratulated Anushka for her remarkable performance and gave her his blessings. Prof Sachdeva emphasised on the significance of encouraging girls to move forward and realise their full potential. Prof Sachdeva lauded Anushka for bringing pride to her family, her school and the university through her dedication and hard work. Registrar Dr Virender Pal also congratulated Anushka and assured her of continued support from the school administration to help her attain greater achievements in the future. The event was also attended by school Principal, Dr Sukhvinder Singh, and Anushka’s father.

Advertisement

Chaudhary Devi Lal University releases info book

Sirsa: Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU) released a handbook of information and its online admission portal for the academic session 2025–26 on Monday. The launch was led by Vice Chancellor Prof Vijay Kumar at the university’s committee room. During the event, Dr Saroj Mehta, System Manager, University IT, Data and Computer Centre (UITDCC), and Junior Programmer Gulshan gave a detailed presentation on the online admission process. They shared key information about the system and how students can apply online.

Advertisement

Prof Kumar directed officials to keep the process simple and ensure that help was available at both the department and the UITDCC levels for applicants. All departments will receive user IDs, and after document verification, merit lists will be released. Students seeking admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses can now apply via the university’s website — https://www.cdlu.ac.in. Those applying for multiple programmes must submit separate applications and pay applicable fee. UG counselling will begin from July 10 and PG counselling from July 11. The Vice-Chancellor also instructed UITDCC officials to monitor the process closely and fix any technical issues immediately. Faculty members also shared suggestions to improve the system.

NIFTEM-K celebrates Environment Day

Kundli: The National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM-K) celebrated World Environment Day 2025 with a series of activities centered on this year’s global theme “Beat plastic pollution”. The day began with a plantation drive, graced by esteemed members of the Undergraduate Board of Studies (UG BoS) which brought together academic leaders and industry stalwarts. The initiative was coordinated by Dr Neeraj and underscored NIFTEM-K’s dedication to sustainable environmental practices. The UG BoS meeting was productive and concluded at 2 pm.

Training centre inaugurated at Kurukshetra University

Kurukshetra: A Women’s Free Tailoring and Embroidery Training Programme Centre was inaugurated on Monday at Gulzari Lal Nanda Centre of Ethics, Philosophy, Museum and Library, Kurukshetra University. The centre was established under the joint efforts of the Swavalambi Bharat Abhiyan, Women’s Studies Research Centre, Kurukshetra University, and the Kurukshetra University Alumni Association. Speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony, Prof Som Nath Sachdeva, Vice-Chancellor, Kurukshetra University, emphasised on the essential role of women in India’s progress towards becoming a developed nation. Sachdeva highlighted the importance of skill-based training for women, particularly in the areas such as sewing and embroidery, which could significantly contribute to make them self-reliant. He said such initiatives not only supported women in becoming economically independent, but also strengthened the foundation of a self-sustained and developed India. Sachdeva said the training also aimed at connecting women’s skills to local markets, thereby encouraging the promotion of indigenous products and aligning with the “vocal for local” movement. He said, “The approach is expected to enhance women’s income opportunities and promote a culture of entrepreneurship at the grassroots level.”