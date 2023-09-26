Education notes: Ashoka varsity launches 2 reports

Sonepat: The Centre for Social Impact and Philanthropy (CSIP) at Ashoka University recently launched two reports: the second edition of its longitudinal panel study titled ‘How India Gives, 2021-22’and ‘Motivations and Barriers to Household Giving in India’, which is the first chapter of the proposed series ‘Perspectives on Giving in India’. Both studies were conducted in collaboration with the World Panel Division of Kantar and Kantar Public, supported by Citi Foundation. These reports show that Indian households donated over 27,000 crore in 2021-22, a significant jump as compared to 23,700 crore in 2020-21.

PG seats increased in F’bad college

Chandigarh: The Haryana Government has increased the number of postgraduate seats in various subjects at Government College, Faridabad, for the academic session 2023-24. Higher Education Minister Mool Chand Sharma said the government, in view of the future of students and emphasising the importance of education, is offering courses in various subjects like MA (Economics), MA (Geography), MA (Hindi), MA (Psychology), MSc (Computer Science), MSc (Mathematics), MSc (Physics), and Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Science. The minister said the government has decided to increase five seats in each subject.

