Education officer inspects Kurukshetra govt schools, reviews Mission Safalta implementation

District Education Officer (DEO) Sudhir Kalra inspected Government Senior Secondary School, Deeg, and Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School, Shahabad, on Tuesday to assess academic activities, student facilities and the condition of the school buildings.

At Government Senior Secondary School, Deeg, the DEO interacted with students, inspected the maintenance and cleanliness of the school’s drinking water tank, and reviewed records.

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Regarding the dilapidated classrooms, the principal explained that the Public Works Department (B&R) had declared them unsafe and that a reserve price had already been fixed for them. The process of auctioning seven unsafe rooms had been initiated, after which the site would be cleared. He instructed the school principal to ensure the safe demolition of the unsafe structures.

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At Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School, Shahabad, the DEO interacted with students at the ‘Buniyaad’ Centre.

He also interacted with teachers attending a six-day training workshop for primary school teachers under the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy programme. He checked the food prepared for children under the Mid-Day Meal Scheme to assess its quality.

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The DEO said that during inspections of both schools, discussions were held with the principals and teachers regarding ‘Mission Safalta’.

He said proper implementation of the mission was being ensured, as it would lead to significant improvements in students’ academic performance. The objective was to ensure that no child was left behind in the learning process.