Education officials told to correct data of govt properties or face music

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, November 8

The Department of Elementary Education (DEE) has directed its district-level officials to remove discrepancies found in the data regarding government land and properties uploaded on the portal of the Asset Management Cell (AMC) within 10 days. The officials have been warned that any laxity would invite disciplinary action.

The DEE is uploading data on the portal of the Revenue Department. Many discrepancies have been detected in the uploaded data during checking, stated a communique sent by the DEE to the District Elementary Education officers (DEEOs) on Tuesday.

The communique mentioned that in many cases, some columns of the pro forma were left blank. The matter was also taken up with the Revenue Department to sort out these discrepancies, but errors have not been corrected so far, it added.

Rohtak DEEO Diljeet Singh said the data pertained to land, where government schools were currently located across the state.

#Rohtak