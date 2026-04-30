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Home / Haryana / Efforts on to pull Mahendragarh out of dark zone, DC tells govt

Efforts on to pull Mahendragarh out of dark zone, DC tells govt

150 injection wells installed, 250 more to come up soon

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Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Narnaul, Updated At : 04:00 AM Apr 30, 2026 IST
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Mahendragarh Deputy Commissioner Anupama Anjali and other officials during a meeting.
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All-out efforts are being made to bring Mahendragarh out of the dark zone in terms of groundwater level. As many as 150 injection wells have been installed in the district so far and 250 more will be installed soon. This was stated by Mahendragarh Deputy Commissioner Anupama Anjali while presenting the district’s report during a video-conference organised by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti on Tuesday.

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The future action plan under the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari-2.0 mission was discussed in detail at the meeting.

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Anupama Anjali stated that special technology was being used to improve water table in Mahendragarh.

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She said 150 injection wells had been installed in various rivers of the district so far, and the installation of 250 more was underway.

“The purpose of these injection wells is to channelise excess rainwater flowing into rivers and streams during the monsoon directly into the ground, enabling rapid groundwater recharge,” the Deputy Commissioner said, adding that rainwater is also being used to recharge groundwater by constructing rainwater harvesting structures in buildings constructed by the Haryana Urban Development Authority.

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She said a total of 353 works were completed so far under the Water Conservation Campaign in the district, while work is currently underway on 17 projects.

“The Irrigation and Water Resources Department is the nodal agency for this campaign,” she added.

Zila Parishad Chief Executive Officer Nirmal Nagar, Executive Engineer(Irrigation) Sandeep Nasir, Executive Engineer (MICADA) Sonit Rathi and Deputy Director (Agriculture) Dr Devender Singh were present.

DC exhorts people to conserve water

Deputy Commissioner Anupama Anjali has appealed to the residents to save as much water as they can. “Water is life, and it is our moral responsibility to preserve it for the future generations,” she maintained.

The Deputy Commissioner said with the monsoons approaching, everyone should install rainwater harvesting structures and water recharge systems so that every drop of rain could be used to increase the groundwater level. “The government is making relentless efforts in this regard, still it will be difficult to get the desired results unless every citizen joins this campaign,” she stated.

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