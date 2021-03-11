Efforts on to set up HC Bench in Hisar: Minister

Tribune News Service

Hisar, June 4

Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta said efforts were being made to set up a Bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court in Hisar.

Interacting with the advocates at a programme of the District Bar Association here today, the minister said the lawyers’ community and judiciary had played a crucial role in historic decisions like construction of Ram Temple, abrogation of Article 370 and abolishment of triple talaq.

He said the government was working out to develop Hisar city on the lines of Singapore and Dubai. He said the work on Maharaja Agrasen Airport would be completed in various phases in a planned manner.

Gupta further said necessary directions had been given to the Municipal Corporation officials and the departments concerned to make Hisar a clean and safe city. “Cooperation of social and voluntary organisations, public representatives and the common public will also be sought for the beautification of the city.”

The minister assured to fulfil all demands put forth by the Bar Association.