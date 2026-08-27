Efforts stepped up to bolster drainage

Efforts to find an effective and permanent solution to Gurugram’s chronic waterlogging problem were intensified on Wednesday, with a team from IIT Gandhinagar visiting several waterlogging hotspots to assess the situation and explore long-term interventions.

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IIT-Gandhinagar professors Vivek Kapadia and Udit Bhatia, along with officials of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), visited Subhash Chowk and Rajiv Chowk to assess waterlogging-prone areas.

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The team also visited Sectors 46 and 47 and other areas to identify catchment zones and explore measures to store rainwater at source while augmenting the discharge and storage capacity.

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During the visit, officials and experts discussed technical measures for addressing waterlogging, including possibilities for rainwater storage, groundwater recharge and faster drainage.

A senior MCG officer said work had been fast-tracked on a plan to develop high-capacity underground storage tanks and injection wells in waterlogging-prone areas. Under the proposed system, rainwater would first be collected in storage tanks and subsequently channelled underground through injection wells.

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The plan includes high-capacity underground water storage tanks, injection wells with a capacity of 48 to 80 litres per second, a SCADA-based smart water management system and proposed coordination with the Central Ground Water Board.

Under the proposal, injection wells with capacities ranging from 48 to 80 litres per second will be installed at locations prone to waterlogging. These will help channel maximum quantities of rainwater underground in the shortest possible time.

The proposed storage tanks will facilitate immediate collection of rainwater, preventing accumulation on roads and other waterlogging-prone locations and reducing inconvenience to residents.

“The initiative aims to capture and store rainwater at source, enhance groundwater recharge, improve water discharge and develop permanent solutions to waterlogging, providing a sustainable and long-term solution for Gurugram. From quick drainage to sustainable water management, MCG & GMDA are working towards a more water-resilient Gurugram”, said MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya.