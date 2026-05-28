Eid al-Adha celebrated in Karnal, devotees seek blessings at Eidgahs, mosques

Eid al-Adha, popularly known as Bakrid, was celebrated with great enthusiasm and religious fervour across the district on Thursday. Devotees gathered in large numbers at Eidgahs and mosques to offer special prayers and seek blessings for peace, prosperity and harmony.

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From the early morning hours, people dressed in new clothes and wearing traditional caps made their way from villages, towns and different parts of the city to Eidgahs and mosques for the prayers, which began around 6 am.

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Children, youth and elders participated enthusiastically in the celebrations, creating a festive atmosphere throughout the city. After offering prayers, people greeted each other warmly by exchanging Eid wishes.

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Special Bakrid prayers were offered at several prominent places, including Masjid in Subhash Gate, Masjid near the Railway Station, Masjid near Qalandari Gate, Eidgahs opposite the Old Tehsil and on Meerut Road.

Former media coordinator of the Haryana State Haj Committee, Khurshid Alam, extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Bakrid. He said special prayers were offered during the namaz for peace, security, prosperity and happiness in the country.