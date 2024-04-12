Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated at Sirsa college

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, April 11

The festival of Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety at JCD Vidyapeeth on Thursday.

Kuldip Singh Dhindsa, director general, JCD Vidyapeeth, emphasised its significance and highlighted its message of sacrifice and devotion to one’s faith.

He praised Indian society’s diverse religious and cultural fabric where everyone coexists harmoniously with each other, fostering mutual understanding and empathy.

He said it underscores the belief in equality and respect for all.

