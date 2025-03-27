DT
Home / Haryana / Eid-ul-Fitr to be observed as restricted holiday in Haryana on March 31

Eid-ul-Fitr to be observed as restricted holiday in Haryana on March 31

Decision comes in light of the fact that March 31 marks closing day of 2024-25 financial year
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:29 AM Mar 27, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
In Haryana, Eid-ul-Fitr, which was previously designated as a gazetted holiday on March 31, will now be observed as a restricted holiday.

According to an order issued by the Chief Secretary, the decision comes in light of the fact that March 29 and 30 will be weekend off days, and March 31 marks the closing day of the 2024-25 financial year.

