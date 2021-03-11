Eight file nomination papers for Shahabad Municipal Committee chief post

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, June 5

While eight candidates have filed nominations for the post of chairman, 74 have filed nominations for the posts of members from 19 wards of the Shahabad Municipal Committee.

The issues of drainage, corruption, questionable quality of developmental work and shortage of staff in the municipal committee will remain major issues during the polls.

Will seek support as local Though I have been associated with the farmers' union, people know me as an RTI activist, who had been raising issues related to poor drainage, corruption and others for years. I will seek support as a local resident. Rakesh Bains Poor drainage an issue Poor drainage has been an issue in Shahabad and if I get elected, getting that resolved will be my priority. Besides, I will ensure that people don't face inconvenience in getting NDCs and other certificates from the committee. Gulshan Kwatra

While the JJP has introduced Gulshan Kwatra as its candidate for the post of chairman, Tilak Raj Aggarwal, who was expecting a BJP ticket, has filed his papers on the last date as an Independent candidate after the BJP and JJP decided to go together in the poll.

The local BJP leaders and party unit had also started campaigning for Aggarwal.

Though, disappointed, Aggarwal claims that he will win the election.

Meanwhile, RTI activist and BKU (Charuni) spokesman Rakesh Bains has also filed his nomination as an Independent candidate for the post of chairman.

Former chairman and local Congress leader Harish Kwatra, AAP’s candidate Amarjeet Kaur and INLD’s Gursharan Singh are also among the candidates in the fray for the post of chairman.

The party-supported and Independent candidates have started their campaigns to woo voters.

More than 31,000 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise on 34 booths.

Rakesh Bains said “Though I have been associated with the farmers’ union, people know me as an RTI activist in my city, who had been raising issues related to poor drainage, corruption and poor quality of developmental work for years. I will seek support as a local resident, who wants to work for the betterment of the city.”

Gulshan Kwatra, who is also the outgoing vice-chairman, said: “Poor drainage has been an issue in Shahabad and if I get elected, getting that resolved will be my top priority. Besides, I will ensure that people don’t face inconvenience in getting NDCs and other certificates from the committee.”

Tilak Raj Aggarwal said: “Though, I didn’t get the BJP ticket, party workers are still supporting me. Shahabad residents have been facing a lot of issues due to poor drainage, shortage of staff in the municipal committee and other important offices of Shahabad. The local MLA hasn’t been able to resolve these issues.”

While the local unit of the BJP and former MLA Krishan Bedi have been supporting Tilak Raj Aggarwal, the sitting JJP MLA Ramkaran Kala has been campaigning for Gulshan Kwatra.

Krishan Bedi and Ramkaran Kala have been vocal against each other at several occasions.