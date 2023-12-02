Haryana: Eight IAS officers given new charge

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 1

The government today issued posting orders to eight IAS officers. ADC-cum-District Citizen Resources Information Officer, Charkhi Dadri, Dr Jatinder Singh Chhilar, now has additional charge of District Municipal Commissioner, Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri. Lakshit Sareen is OSD, Ambala DC; Narendra Kumar OSD, Faridabad DC; Nisha OSD, Panchkula DC; Vishwajeet Chaudhary OSD, Gurugram DC; Vivek Arya OSD, Rohtak DC; and Yash Jaluka OSD, Yamunanagar DC.

