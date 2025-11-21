DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Eight illegal metal scrap furnaces dismantled in Sonepat

Eight illegal metal scrap furnaces dismantled in Sonepat

Four scrap units sealed; officials warn of FIRs under CAQM Act

article_Author
Mukesh Tandon
Tribune News Service
Sonepat, Updated At : 09:45 PM Nov 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A joint team of the HSPCB and the police raids at illegal metal scrap melting point in Ferozepur Banger in Kharkhoda of Sonepat.
Advertisement

A joint team of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) and the police on Wednesday night dismantled eight illegal earthen pit furnaces being used to melt metal scrap in the Ferozepur Banger area of Sonepat. The action was taken during a special drive ordered by Deputy Commissioner Sushil Kumar Sarwan.

Advertisement

The team, led by Anil Kumar, Assistant Environment Engineer (HSPCB), and ASI Harminder of Sonepat police, also seized a truck loaded with nearly two tonnes of unauthorised aluminium scrap, which was handed over to the DETC for further proceedings.

Advertisement

The crackdown comes at a time when the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has imposed GRAP Stage-3 restrictions due to worsening air quality in the NCR. Sonepat recorded an AQI of 310 on Thursday, falling in the “very poor” category for the 11th consecutive day, according to CPCB data.

Advertisement

Alongside dismantling the furnaces, the HSPCB team also sealed four illegal metal scrap units in Ferozepur Banger. These units were found operational without any Consent to Establish (CTE) or Consent to Operate (CTO), despite being identified during a joint HSPCB–CPCB raid in October on CAQM directions.

HSPCB Regional Officer Ajay Malik said the area’s proximity to the Delhi border has made it a hub for clandestine metal scrap melting. “People involved in the melting of metal scrap procured it illegally from the Delhi territory, and this is a prolonged issue of the operation of such illegal furnaces,” he said.

Advertisement

Warning of strict punitive action, Malik added: “No such illegal practice is allowed in the district, and action would be initiated against such violators. Similar raids will be conducted in night hours, and FIRs will also be lodged under the CAQM Act against labourers and owners.”

He also appealed to residents to stop enabling such operations. “Do not allow such practices on your land for the sake of your own children and nearby inhabitants. These units release cryogenic gases that are very harmful not only for human health but also for plants and crops,” he said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts