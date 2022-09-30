Eight injured in clash over disputed land

Yamunanagar, September29
Eight persons were injured in a clash in Chhachhrauli town of Yamunanagar district on Thursday.
The clash allegedly took place over a disputed piece of land in the Khera Mohalla of the town.
One group claimed that the land belonged to Gurdwara Sahib and the other group claimed that the land belonged to a mosque. According to information, Some Sikhs reached the disputed site with Guru Granth Sahib today and started the “akhand path” there.
After getting information, people from the Muslim community also reached the spot. After some arguments, there was a clash between the groups. Both sides allegedly hurled bricks at one another and used sharp-edged weapons.
In the clash, eight persons received injuries and they were admitted at the trauma centre in Yamunanagar.
DSP Narinder Singhsaid that some people had received injuries in the clash, adding that the situation was under control.
