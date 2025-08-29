DT
Eight vehicles transporting illegally mined minerals seized in Yamunanagar

Eight vehicles transporting illegally mined minerals seized in Yamunanagar

Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 03:00 AM Aug 29, 2025 IST
A joint team of the Mines and Geology Department and Haryana State Enforcement Bureau has seized eight vehicles for allegedly transporting illegally mined minerals in Yamunanagar district.

Rajesh Kumar, Assistant Mining Engineer, Mines and Geology Department, Yamunanagar, has imposed a fine of Rs 34.4 lakh on the seized vehicles.

Rohit Singh Rana, Inspector of the Mining Department, said that a joint team comprising officials of Enforcement Bureau and Aman Kumar, Inspector of Mining Department, carried out a checking drive on Tuesday night.

He said that the joint team caught eight vehicles transporting illegal mined gravel from near Bhud Kalan and Beli Bhud villages.

“The said vehicles have been seized under Sub-rule number 102 and 104 of State Mining Rules 2012 read under Section 21 (4) of MMDR Act 1957 and NGT, New Delhi orders of April 23, 2019 and February 19, 2020,” said Inspector Rohit Singh.

He said that the vehicles along with minerals were placed in the custody of Haryana State Enforcement Bureau.

He further said that officials of the Enforcement Bureau had been asked not to release those vehicles till further orders from the Mining Department.

