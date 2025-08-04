DT
Eight women cultural centres begin in Sirsa

Eight women cultural centres begin in Sirsa

Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 07:44 AM Aug 04, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Cabinet Minister Krishan Lal Panwar has announced the launch of eight Women Cultural Centres and 86 e-libraries in Sirsa district. The initiative aims at empowering women and promoting education in the rural areas.

Speaking as the chief guest at the district-level Teej Mahotsav, held at Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU) recently, the minister said, “These cultural centres will help rural women participate in traditional and creative activities such as folk dance, music and bhajans. The centres will be equipped with all necessary materials. The government is committed to the honour and upliftment of women, with several schemes and initiatives being implemented regularly.”

Wishing everyone on the occasion of Teej, Panwar said both the central and state governments were working to increase women’s representation and participation in all fields.

