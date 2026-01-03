Eighth accused arrested from Punjab in spying case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), Nuh, has made the eighth arrest from Sangrur in Punjab in connection with the Pakistani espionage and terror-funding case in the Mewat region. Interrogation of the accused revealed that he entered into a transaction worth Rs 50,000 with Rizwan, the main accused and lawyer. This amount is alleged to be linked to a foreign drug network through hawala.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Sandeep (22) of Hakimpura in Sangrur, was arrested on December 29 and taken into police remand.

DSP Abhimanyu Lohan, head of the SIT, claimed on Friday that Sandeep was in direct contact with foreign drug dealers and had close ties with Rizwan. It was found that a transfer of Rs 50,000 had been made from Rizwan's bank account to Sandeep's.

According to the police, his family was also allegedly involved in the drug trade. Two cases were registered against his brother in Punjab, while three cases under the NDPS Act were registered against him. Six NDPS cases were registered against his mother. The drug proceeds are transacted through hawala channels.

Eight accused have been arrested in the case so far. The case began on November 26 with the arrest of Rizwan, who was reportedly in contact with Pakistani handlers and was funding anti-national activities through hawala channels. Following his arrest, a sweets seller from Punjab and the other accused were arrested.

“An investigation is underway into the case, which is expected to expose the network of Pakistani links and drug-terror funding. New links are being added to the investigation, and the police are actively pursuing further investigations. More arrests are likely in the case,” said the DSP.