Elderly couple ends life in Hisar, four booked

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 30

An elderly man and his wife ended their life by consuming a poisonous substance in Badhra town of Charkhi Dadri district today. The deceased have been identified as Jagdish Arya (78) and his wife Bhagli Devi (77). They were taken to the Civil Hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

Jagdish Arya left behind a suicide note in which he made allegations that they were not treated properly by their family members and were not given food. In the suicide note, Arya said they used to live with their son Mahender in Badhra. He stated that after Mahender died about six years ago, they started living with Mahender’s wife Neelam some time ago. The deceased alleged in the suicide note that Neelam later threw them out, forcing them to stay in an old age home for two years. He wrote that his wife was afflicted with paralysis, and was still not served food properly.

Arya stated in the suicide note that he had left two fixed deposits and a shop in his name and it should be given to Arya Samaj in Badhra. A case was registered in this regard.