Elderly couple ends life in Hisar, four booked

Hisar, March 30
An elderly man and his wife ended their life by consuming a poisonous substance in Badhra town of Charkhi Dadri district today. The deceased have been identified as Jagdish Arya (78) and his wife Bhagli Devi (77). They were taken to the Civil Hospital, where doctors declared them dead.
Jagdish Arya left behind a suicide note in which he made allegations that they were not treated properly by their family members and were not given food. In the suicide note, Arya said they used to live with their son Mahender in Badhra. He stated that after Mahender died about six years ago, they started living with Mahender’s wife Neelam some time ago. The deceased alleged in the suicide note that Neelam later threw them out, forcing them to stay in an old age home for two years. He wrote that his wife was afflicted with paralysis, and was still not served food properly.
Arya stated in the suicide note that he had left two fixed deposits and a shop in his name and it should be given to Arya Samaj in Badhra. A case was registered in this regard.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months; slams Centre, Punjab Government
Former PPCC chief says he would visit Sidhu Moosewala's hous...
Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case
Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...
Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed
Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...
Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar
Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot
Pune man who threatened to eliminate Sanjay Raut like Sidhu Moosewala arrested
Accused Rahul Talekar has no criminal background and claims ...