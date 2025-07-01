Elderly couple loses Rs 30L in digital arrest scam

In a shocking case of cyber fraud, an elderly couple from the NIT area of Faridabad was duped of Rs 30.20 lakh after being subjected to a three-day ‘digital arrest’ by cybercriminals. An FIR has been registered at the NIT police station following the complaint.

According to Sushma Bhatia, a resident of J Block in NIT 2, she received a call from an unknown number. The caller claimed to be a CID inspector and said she had been ‘arrested’.

Sushma said, “The fake officer said I would receive digital arrest orders immediately.”