Elderly couple stabbed to death in Faridabad, son booked

Faridabad, May 13
The police have registered a case against a 38-year-old man for allegedly murdering his elderly parents in a colony here last night. The accused is absconding.
According to a complaint lodged with the police, the accused identified as Jitender, alias Jeetu, allegedly stabbed his father Bir Singh (70) and mother Champa (62) at their house in Hanuman Nagar Colony, the Greater Faridabad area, last night over a domestic issue. The police reached the spot today morning and found the bodies lying in a pool of blood.
The crime, which came to the notice of neighbours early this morning, was reported to the police by kin of the deceased. It was alleged that Jeetu, who was divorced, was an alcoholic and used to quarrel with his parents often. A dispute over his drinking habit and doing nothing for livelihood led to the incident in which the victims were killed with scissors, it is claimed.
A team of the FSCL and police officials visited the victims’ house and collected samples and evidence from the crime scene. “A hunt has been launched to nab the accused,” a police official said while adding that a blood stained scissors was recovered from the spot.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
27 dead in Delhi office fire, toll likely to go up
Two floors have been gutted | 50-60 persons rescued
Chintan Shivir: Congress moots 'one family, one ticket' formula, but waiver for the Gandhis
New organisational unit ‘Mandal’ on cards
20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls
Major political outfits banking heavily on South Asians in g...
Mohali RPG blast: 6 conspirators held, attackers at large
Pakistan-based gangster Harwinder Rinda and Canada-based gan...