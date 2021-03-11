Elderly couple stabbed to death in Faridabad, son booked

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, May 13

The police have registered a case against a 38-year-old man for allegedly murdering his elderly parents in a colony here last night. The accused is absconding.

According to a complaint lodged with the police, the accused identified as Jitender, alias Jeetu, allegedly stabbed his father Bir Singh (70) and mother Champa (62) at their house in Hanuman Nagar Colony, the Greater Faridabad area, last night over a domestic issue. The police reached the spot today morning and found the bodies lying in a pool of blood.

The crime, which came to the notice of neighbours early this morning, was reported to the police by kin of the deceased. It was alleged that Jeetu, who was divorced, was an alcoholic and used to quarrel with his parents often. A dispute over his drinking habit and doing nothing for livelihood led to the incident in which the victims were killed with scissors, it is claimed.

A team of the FSCL and police officials visited the victims’ house and collected samples and evidence from the crime scene. “A hunt has been launched to nab the accused,” a police official said while adding that a blood stained scissors was recovered from the spot.