Elderly, ‘divyang’ can vote from home: Haryana poll officer

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 15

Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal today said the Election Commission of India has provided a facility allowing voters aged 85 and above and 'divyang' voters to cast their votes from home using a ballot paper.

The Booth Level Officer (BLO) should ascertain the number of eligible voters in their area falling within these categories, who express a preference for voting from home. As per the instructions from the Election Commission of India, it is imperative to ensure that voters falling within the designated category, who have applied to cast their vote from home, are facilitated to do so accordingly.

He said the BLOs should engage in raising awareness among the youth regarding their voting rights. The youth who turned 18 by April 1 have the opportunity to register by April 26 and cast their vote in the General Election on May 25.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.