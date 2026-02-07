Elderly driver dies in mishap

An elderly man was killed on Friday in a collision between a small goods carrier and a truck on the Jhajjar-Gurugram road. The deceased had been identified as Raj Singh (65), a resident of Madana Khurd village, and was driving the goods carrier.

The accident occurred when Raj Singh was coming to Jhajjar from Gurugram in his Tata S vehicle. Such was the impact of the collision that he died on the spot and the body got trapped inside the mangled vehicle. The truck driver fled the scene after the mishap. The police recovered the body from the wreckage and registered a case. Efforts are on to trace the truck driver.

