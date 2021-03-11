Elderly man jumps in front of train, dies

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, August 12

Ram Narayan (72), a native of Kanpur, ended his life by suicide by jumping in front of the train at Guru Dronacharya metro station on Friday afternoon.

The entire incident of his suicide was captured in the CCTV camera installed at the metro station. After the incident, the service on the route remained disrupted for a few minutes. The police found a suicide note from the pocket of the deceased. The body was kept in the mortuary and the family members were informed.

