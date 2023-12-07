Elderly undertrial 'dies by suicide'

Tribune News Service

Karnal, December 6

An undertrial inmate, identified as Balvir Singh (72) allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling in a toilet inside the Kaithal district jail on Wednesday.

He was lodged in the jail six months ago in a POCSO case. The Pundri police had accused him of molesting a minor girl in July. SHO Bir Singh said the deceased was found hanging in the bathroom between 2 and 3 am by a jail guard.

The deceased’s family members were informed after the incident came to notice of the police, the SHO said, adding that an inquiry was conducted under Section 176 of the CrPC, which was supervised by a magistrate.

