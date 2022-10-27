Elderly woman robbed of jewellery in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 26

Three bike-borne snatchers robbed an elderly woman of her gold bracelets after engaging her in talks on the new railway road. An FIR has been registered at the Sector 14 police station.

According to the complaint filed by Manoj Jain, a resident of Adarsh Nagar Colony, her 75-year-old mother Kaushal Jain went to Jain temple on Sunday morning when the incident took place.

“When she reached the new railway road, three men on a bike approached and stopped her. They engaged her in talks and snatched two gold bracelets from her hand and fled on their bike,” said the complainant. “We have got some clue about the accused as they were captured on the CCTV cameras. They will soon be arrested,” said Sub-inspector Kartar Singh, the investigating officer.

#gurugram