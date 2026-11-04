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Home / Haryana / Election Commission, BJP acting in collusion to influence poll results: Deepender Hooda

Election Commission, BJP acting in collusion to influence poll results: Deepender Hooda

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 01:31 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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Congress leaders during their visit to Mangoli Jatan village of Ladwa constituency on Tuesday.
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Congress MP Deepender Hooda on Tuesday said the Election Commission and the BJP were acting in collusion to influence election results both in Haryana and across the country.

The Congress leaders, including the AICC in-charge for party affairs in Haryana, Sanjay Dutt, Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Rao Narender Singh and MP Deepender Hooda had reached Mangoli Jatan village of Ladwa constituency to address a gathering as part of the ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’, Chaupal Abhiyan.

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While addressing the gathering, Deepender Hooda alleged that the BJP and the Election Commission, acting in tandem, had manipulated the electoral process—from EVMs to voter lists—by employing every possible tactic to secure results in their favour. Because the BJP government attained power through “management” rather than by winning the mandate of the people, it governs without any regard for public sentiment. It has neither fulfilled the promises made during the elections nor delivered any meaningful work, he said.

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The Congress MP said the paddy farmers had been facing a tough time in selling their produce at the grain markets and were forced to sell their produce below the MSP.

He also criticised the government for a meagre hike in the state advised price (SAP) for sugarcane and said the sugarcane prices had been increased by Rs 15, with a further Rs 20 hike announced for next year.

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Deepender Hooda said when the Congress government came to power in Haryana in 2004, the price of sugarcane was around Rs 100. Between 2004 and 2014, it was raised to Rs 310—a 165 per cent increase, which was the highest in the country. In the last 12.5 years, the BJP government has only increased the sugarcane price from Rs 310 to Rs 415.

“Considering the prices of urea, DAP, diesel and sugar, the hike is unjustified. The BJP government has increased the sugarcane price by 3.4 per cent this year, yet sugar prices are rising by 20 per cent annually. If the BJP government were to fix the annual increase in sugar prices at 3 per cent, both for this year and the next—we would accept the hike”, Hooda said.

“After 12.5 years of BJP rule, Haryana has veered off the path of development. The state has become a leader—in the worst possible sense—in unemployment, drug abuse, the migration of youth to foreign countries via illegal routes, crime, and corruption. In Haryana, drugs are now being delivered to one’s doorstep via phone orders and extortion calls are being received from abroad”, the Congress

MP alleged.

AICC Haryana incharge Sanjay Dutt stated that the BJP government had failed on every front. People in every district, Assembly constituency and block of Haryana are dissatisfied with the BJP government and are seeking change.

State Congress president Rao Narender Singh said the Congress would now reach every village and chaupal in Haryana under the Vote Bachao Desh Bachao campaign. The party will engage directly with the public to raise questions regarding the theft of votes, assaults on democracy and issues concerning public interest.

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