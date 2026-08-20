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Home / Haryana / Election Commission launches special SIR campaign across Haryana

Election Commission launches special SIR campaign across Haryana

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Geetanjali Gayatri
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:37 PM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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Booth Level Officers to get claims and objections from eligible voters. File photo
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The Election Commission of India will organise special campaign days across Haryana on August 22–23 and August 29–30 as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will remain present at their respective polling stations from 9 am to 5 pm on these dates to receive claims and objections from eligible voters.

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Chief Electoral Officer, Haryana, Sh A Sreenivas, has appealed to citizens to check the draft electoral roll and ensure that their names, as well as those of eligible members of their families, have been included.

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Eligible citizens whose names are missing from the electoral roll can apply for inclusion through Form 6 along with the prescribed documents and declaration. So far, 38,815 Form 6 applications have been received.

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For corrections relating to a voter’s name, address, age, photograph or other particulars, Form 8 can be submitted with the required documents and declaration. A total of 40,659 Form 8 applications have been received so far.

Objections seeking deletion of the names of ineligible or deceased electors, voters who have shifted residence, or persons already registered elsewhere can be filed through Form 7 in accordance with the prescribed procedure. So far, 2,260 Form 7 applications have been received.

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Claims and objections can be submitted to the ERO/AERO office concerned. Citizens can also apply online through the Election Commission’s Voters’ Service Portal.

During the special campaign, the citizens can approach their respective BLOs or Electoral Registration Officers for information and assistance related to the electoral roll. Claims and applications can be submitted until August 30, 2026.

Information can also be obtained through the “Book a Call” facility on the ECINET App or through the voter helpline number 1950.

The Chief Electoral Officer has also urged eligible citizens to make full use of the special campaign, ensure their names are registered in the electoral roll and contribute to strengthening the democratic process.

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