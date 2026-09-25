Election Commission under BJP influence, alleges Abhay Chautala

INLD national president Abhay Singh Chautala on Thursday accused the Election Commission of being under the influence of the BJP, alleging that its functioning had raised questions over the conduct of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Addressing a press conference here, Chautala alleged that the Commission’s chairman had taken decisions unilaterally despite opposition from two members. He claimed the recent election results in West Bengal and other states showed that electoral outcomes could be manipulated.

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On the SIR exercise, Chautala alleged that there were concerns that genuine voters could be deprived of their right to vote. He said the Commission should take decisions collectively rather than allowing one member to prevail over others.

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Chautala also announced that the INLD would hold a rally in Nuh on September 27 to mark the birth anniversary of former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal. He said the party expected a massive gathering and had erected an 800-foot-wide and 300-foot-long tent for the event.

He also questioned the focus on the Kishau Dam project, saying Haryana was yet to receive its share of water through the Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal despite a Supreme Court ruling. He asked when the Kishau project would be completed and its water made available to Haryana.